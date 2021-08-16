President Biden Defends Afghanistan Decision: 'I Will Not Repeat The Mistakes We’ve Made In The Past'

President Joe Biden held on Monday a press conference to discuss his decision to withdraw American troops from Afghanistan.

Biden conceded that the Taliban are taking over the country faster than expected, but nonetheless stood by his decision -- which was criticized by both Democrats and Republicans -- to end America's involvement in the war.

Biden's predecessors, Barack Obama and Donald Trump, both signaled a willingness to end the foreign engagement, but never followed through.

Biden's move marks a major turn in U.S. foreign policy.

Here's what he said.