Trending Stories
News

Former 'Apprentice' Staffer Claims Donald Trump Wore Diapers On Set: 'He Would Often Soil Himself'

US Politics

Key Republican Floats Using 25th Amendment To Remove Joe Biden

Basketball

NBA Rumors: Kevin Love Predicted To Join LA Lakers After Cavaliers' Buyout

Basketball

NBA Rumors: Sixers Could Explore Trading Tobias Harris For CJ McCollum

Celebrities

Kelsea Ballerini's Bikini Snap Has Instagram Zooming In

Basketball

NBA Rumors: Ben Simmons & Seth Curry To Warriors, CJ McCollum To Sixers In Proposed 3-Way Blockbuster

'RHOBH' Star Sutton Stracke On Not Wanting To Be Around Erika Jayne, Crystal Kung-Minkoff Drama

Sutton Stracke wears her hair partially back with red lipstick.
Shutterstock | 673594
Celebrities
Lindsay Cronin

Sutton Stracke is speaking out about the legal scandal her Real Housewives of Beverly Hills cast mate, Erika Jayne, is currently facing.

During an interview with Entertainment Tonight days ago, Stracke looked back on the moment Jayne suffered a bit of an emotional meltdown during a girls trip to La Quinta and shared her thoughts on the shocking Los Angeles Times article that was shared during their time their.

"The whole breaking of the fourth wall is, I think... well, speaking from last year, it got out of control and it just kept happening," Stracke stated.

Denise Richards Was First To Break The Fourth Wall

Sutton Stracke wears a black dress with white pearls.
Shutterstock | 564025

According to Stracke, it was bizarre for her to see the lines between the camera crew and the cast get blurred.

"And as someone new, I didn't understand when it was like, stop, start, stop, start," she continued. "So this season that hadn't happened. So all of a sudden for that to happen again, it felt very dubious, and it was done in a very kind of nasty way, I felt like."

One year ago, during season 10, Denise Richards infamously began saying "Bravo" and cussing in an effort to make a scene in which she faced questions from her cast mates about an alleged affair unusable.

Sutton Stracke Felt She Should Distance Herself From Erika Jayne

Sutton Stracke in a white top and black leather skirt.
Gettyimages | Amy Sussman

In a recently released preview for this week's episode of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills season 11, Stracke is seen telling her cast mates, "I'm not sure I want to be around Erika during this time."

"That looks harsh, doesn't it?" Stracke said when asked about the comment she made. "Because I think we're starting to hear more and more about this case, and I'm starting to get more and more uncomfortable, legally speaking. That was just my feeling."

Sutton Stracke Began To Lose Trust In Erika Jayne

Sutton Stracke wears a beige dress with silver shoes.
Gettyimages | Frazer Harrison

After admitting to reading the L.A. Times article three times, Stracke said the piece put things together for her.

"I say to all the girls, 'Trust is one of my biggest, it's a big thing for me,' and it's something that I work on in all of my relationships. Relationships with men, with anybody, with girlfriends. And so I really was feeling like Erika and I were building a trust in our relationship. And so, I think that's what's starting to tilt my head a little bit," she explained.

Sutton Stracke Has Reconciled With Crystal Kung-Minkoff

Sutton Stracke wears a black tulle gown and heels.
Shutterstock | 487966

Looking back at her drama with Kung-Minkoff, Stracke said she and her co-star have since called a "truce."

"Time kind of heals most wounds, and we had to come to a place where we were like white flags on both sides," she shared. "Just truce, because it was exhausting, and neither one of us wanted to continue to fight."

To see more of Stracke, Kung-Minkoff, and their cast mates, don't miss new episodes of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills season 11, which are currently airing on Wednesday nights at 8/7c on Bravo.

Latest Headlines

President Biden Defends Afghanistan Decision: 'I Will Not Repeat The Mistakes We’ve Made In The Past'

August 16, 2021

Harrison Ford's Secret To Married Bliss: This Is What He Does To Keep Calista Flockhart Happy

August 16, 2021

Key Republican Floats Using 25th Amendment To Remove Joe Biden

August 16, 2021

Alexandra Daddario's Outdoor Yoga Clocks 2 Million Views

August 16, 2021

Kelsea Ballerini's Bikini Snap Has Instagram Zooming In

August 16, 2021

Twitter Laughs At Mike Lindell After Trump Reinstatement Prediction Fails To Materialize

August 16, 2021
Entertainment
Movies Music Famous Relationships Celebrities TV
News & Politics
Business World News Crime Odd Human Interest US Politics Animal
Sports
Basketball Football Baseball Wrestling MMA Soccer Hockey
Health & Lifestyle
Fashion Shopping Family Religion BuzzWorthy Health LGBTQ Food & Dining Travel
Science & Tech
Gaming Gadgets Technology Science
INFO
About Contact Advertise on Inquisitr
CONNECT
Facebook Twitter
LEGAL
Terms Of Service Privacy Policy Spam Policy Copyright Policy RSS Terms Of Service Privacy Notice for Personal Data used for Interest-Based Advertising and Third-Party Marketing
ALL CONTENT © 2008 - 2021 THE INQUISITR.