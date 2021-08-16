'RHOBH' Star Sutton Stracke On Not Wanting To Be Around Erika Jayne, Crystal Kung-Minkoff Drama

Sutton Stracke is speaking out about the legal scandal her Real Housewives of Beverly Hills cast mate, Erika Jayne, is currently facing.

During an interview with Entertainment Tonight days ago, Stracke looked back on the moment Jayne suffered a bit of an emotional meltdown during a girls trip to La Quinta and shared her thoughts on the shocking Los Angeles Times article that was shared during their time their.

"The whole breaking of the fourth wall is, I think... well, speaking from last year, it got out of control and it just kept happening," Stracke stated.