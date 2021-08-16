Key Republican Floats Using 25th Amendment To Remove Joe Biden

As soon as American troops moved to withdraw from Afghanistan, the Taliban quickly captured key cities and seized control of the government.

President Joe Biden, who ordered the withdrawal, has faced intense criticism from both Republican and Democratic lawmakers, with many describing the move as a major mistake.

Republican Sen. Rick Scott of Florida, who chairs the Senate GOP campaign arm, became on Monday the first lawmaker to call for an investigation into Biden's handling of Afghanistan.

Scott also floated using the 25th Amendment to the U.S. Constitution to remove Biden from office.