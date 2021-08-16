Alexandra Daddario's Outdoor Yoga Clocks 2 Million Views

Alexandra Daddario, who had fans hooked on the season finale of The White Lotus last night, has similar going on over on her Instagram, where a fresh post has brought the 35-year-old enjoying some yoga. Alexandra, who has made headlines for her pandemic cabin yoga and downward dogs, was all stretching it out for her 20.3 million followers yesterday, and the views are through the roof.

It wasn't a massive or particularly flexible showoff, but Alexandra doesn't need to be in the splits to catch views.