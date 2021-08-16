Trending Stories
News

Former 'Apprentice' Staffer Claims Donald Trump Wore Diapers On Set: 'He Would Often Soil Himself'

Basketball

NBA Rumors: Sixers Could Explore Trading Tobias Harris For CJ McCollum

Celebrities

Kelsea Ballerini's Bikini Snap Has Instagram Zooming In

Basketball

NBA Rumors: Kevin Love Predicted To Join LA Lakers After Cavaliers' Buyout

Basketball

NBA Rumors: Ben Simmons & Seth Curry To Warriors, CJ McCollum To Sixers In Proposed 3-Way Blockbuster

Basketball

NBA Rumors: Karl-Anthony Towns Could Traded To Heat For Bam Adebayo, Tyler Herro & Two 1st-Rounders

Alexandra Daddario's Outdoor Yoga Clocks 2 Million Views

Alexandra Daddario close up
Gettyimages | Frazer Harrison
Celebrities
Rebecca Cukier

Alexandra Daddario, who had fans hooked on the season finale of The White Lotus last night, has similar going on over on her Instagram, where a fresh post has brought the 35-year-old enjoying some yoga. Alexandra, who has made headlines for her pandemic cabin yoga and downward dogs, was all stretching it out for her 20.3 million followers yesterday, and the views are through the roof.

It wasn't a massive or particularly flexible showoff, but Alexandra doesn't need to be in the splits to catch views.

Weekend Yoga Views Sky-Rocket

Alexandra Daddario indoor yoga snap
AlexandraDaddario/Instagram

Scroll for the video. Daddario, who tends not to talk much about health and fitness - the latter, however, she just straight-up shows - had been filmed on an outdoor terrace strewn with chic orange loungers and white parasols.

Shot at a funny angle but totally doing it for fans, the Baywatch bombshell was seen on her front and delivering a solid plank before easing herself back up to stretch her limbs into a downward dog. Daddario went simple with her wardrobe, wearing a black tee and matching baseball cap.

See The Video Below

Briefly turning to face the camera and showing off her icy-blue eyes, Alexandra sent out an infectious and super-cute smile. The post was also noticed by iconic skincare brand Vinter's Daughter - while the star fronts Clinique, she might just have a deal in the works.

"Brava," the brand wrote. Daddario has herself opened up on yoga, telling Men's Fitness: "I do a ton of yoga. I find it more than just physically beneficial, but also emotionally." More photos after the video.

Scroll For More Photos

Alexandra Daddario lying on the floor
AlexandraDaddario/Instagram

The True Detective actress added: "It’s great to take an hour to just chill out, be away from your phone, and focus on positivity."

The feature also saw the star probed on what she feeds her slender body, and it looks like it's healthy stuff.

"Salads, fish, and rice, especially before a workout. I keep Lara bars in my purse. I also love avocados. I’ll cut one in half, put some olive oil and salt on it—that’s a healthy and filling snack," she added.

Instagram Following Shoots Up

Alexandra is climbing up Google trends as a result of HBO Max series The White Lotus, a show set on a real-life Hawaii resort, where Alexandra spent much of 2020 filming - she even posted in an N-95 mask from beach shores.

With Netflix fame comes a rising following. Alexandra is rapidly gaining Instagram followers, and the celebs are also keeping tabs on her. Following Daddario's feed are 23-year-old actress Bella Thorne, co-star Sydney Sweeney, plus Britney Spears' 27-year-old boyfriend Sam Asghari.

Latest Headlines

Kelsea Ballerini's Bikini Snap Has Instagram Zooming In

August 16, 2021

Twitter Laughs At Mike Lindell After Trump Reinstatement Prediction Fails To Materialize

August 16, 2021

Kim Kardashian Challenged In String Bikini Showoff

August 16, 2021

Savannah Chrisley Questioned In Leggy Yacht Snap

August 16, 2021

Vaccine Hesitancy Is Strongest Among Highly Educated People, Research Finds

August 16, 2021

The Kardashian's Are Obsessed With This $245K Car

August 16, 2021
Entertainment
Movies Music Famous Relationships Celebrities TV
News & Politics
Business World News Crime Odd Human Interest US Politics Animal
Sports
Basketball Football Baseball Wrestling MMA Soccer Hockey
Health & Lifestyle
Fashion Shopping Family Religion BuzzWorthy Health LGBTQ Food & Dining Travel
Science & Tech
Gaming Gadgets Technology Science
INFO
About Contact Advertise on Inquisitr
CONNECT
Facebook Twitter
LEGAL
Terms Of Service Privacy Policy Spam Policy Copyright Policy RSS Terms Of Service Privacy Notice for Personal Data used for Interest-Based Advertising and Third-Party Marketing
ALL CONTENT © 2008 - 2021 THE INQUISITR.