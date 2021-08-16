Harrison Ford Shares His Secret To Married Bliss With Calista Flockhart

According to Hello Magazine, the secret to Ford's flourishing marriage to Flockhart is very simple yet, evidently, very effective.

The Blade Runner actor opened up about his marriage in a rare interview with Parade Magazine, revealing how he keeps his wife happy.

It all boils down to this one thing that he does -- or rather, doesn't do: he doesn't contradict her.

"Don't talk. Nod your head," Ford imparted his wisdom with a smile on his face.

Decidedly, his wife's happiness means more to the Indiana Jones star than winning an argument. Looks like Indy has finally found his treasure!