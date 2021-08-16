Harrison Ford Shares His Secret To Married Bliss With Calista Flockhart

Long-lived marriages are a rare commodity in Hollywood but Harrison Ford and Calista Flockhart seem to have found the key to married bliss. The Star Wars legend, 79, and the Ally Mcbeal star, 56, have been husband and wife for 11 years and their love is stronger than ever.
The talented and charismatic couple have been together for even longer than that and are approaching the two-decade milestone in their relationship. And, while we couldn't be happier for the pair, it appears Ford puts their successful union down to this one trick. Read all about it below.