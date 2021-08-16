Trending Stories
Twitter Laughs At Mike Lindell After Trump Reinstatement Prediction Fails To Materialize

My Pillow CEO Mike Lindell delivers a speech.
Wikimedia | https://commons.wikimedia.org/wiki/File:Mike_Lindell_(50755882183).jpg
US Politics
Damir Mujezinovic

Since November last year, My Pillow CEO Mike Lindell has worked on overturning the results of the 2020 presidential election and putting former President Donald Trump back in office.

Lindell first claimed that the courts would block Democrat Joe Biden from assuming the presidency.

Then, once Biden was inaugurated, Lindell predicted that he would be ousted within a few months.

Most recently, Lindell predicted that Trump would be back in the White House on August 13. Unsurprisingly, Lindell's prediction failed to materialize.

Here's what Twitter had to say about the pillow magnate's latest failure.

Read Below

Veteran broadcast journalist Dan Rather's post about Lindell's conspiracy theory went viral over the weekend and other figures soon joined in with jokes and memes.

"My bad. I completely forgot to mark #reinstatementday on my calendar. What did I miss?" Rather tweeted, as reported by Newsweek.

The tweet apparently inspired others to chime in with comments and jokes, poking fun at Lindell's failed prediciton.

"It's been pushed back to the 32nd of Neverbember," one user wrote.

"MyPillow guy is the new VP," another one added.

Others Join In

"So who's got tickets to the Trump re-inauguration and what are y'all planning to wear??? #TrumpReinstatement," MSNBC host Joy Ann Reid tweeted.

Reid's colleague Mehdi Hasan, meanwhile, dedicated an entire segment to Lindell's conspiracy theory.

"For most of you, today's significance probably does not go beyond a warm summer Friday. But for the 1-in-3 Republicans who believe Donald Trump will be installed as their rightful president, today is a very significant day indeed," Hasan said.

"It's reinstatement day. It's past 8 p.m. Eastern on the 13th of August and you will be shocked to hear that Joe Biden is still the president of the United States."

Reinstatement

As Hasan pointed out, polling shows that a third of Republicans believe Trump will be reinstated by the end of this year.

In a Morning Consult/Politico poll released earlier this month, for instance, 29 percent of Republican respondents said they believe the former president will be back in the White House by December 31.

Of those 29 percent, 17 described this possibility as "very likely" and 12 percent as "somewhat likely."

No matter what some conservatives believe, Trump cannot be reinstated as commander-in-chief.

Lindell Has No Evidence

My Pillow CEO Mike Lindell speaks to a reporter.
Gettyimages | Stephen Maturen

At his cyber symposium last week, Lindell failed to produce any evidence that the 2020 election was rigged for Biden.

Still, Lindell told CNN's Donie O'Sullivan that he actually has evidence of election fraud that he can't show to the public because the media would "doctor" it.

"So I don't need your people to go out and doctor the evidence and put out 'Mike Lindell is a conspiracy theorist,'" he said.

Several cybersecurity experts who attended the event confirmed to the press that Lindell has no proof. Even cyber expert Josh Merritt, who works for Lindell, conceded that they have no evidence.

