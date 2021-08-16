Twitter Laughs At Mike Lindell After Trump Reinstatement Prediction Fails To Materialize

Since November last year, My Pillow CEO Mike Lindell has worked on overturning the results of the 2020 presidential election and putting former President Donald Trump back in office.

Lindell first claimed that the courts would block Democrat Joe Biden from assuming the presidency.

Then, once Biden was inaugurated, Lindell predicted that he would be ousted within a few months.

Most recently, Lindell predicted that Trump would be back in the White House on August 13. Unsurprisingly, Lindell's prediction failed to materialize.

Here's what Twitter had to say about the pillow magnate's latest failure.