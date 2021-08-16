Trending Stories
News

Former 'Apprentice' Staffer Claims Donald Trump Wore Diapers On Set: 'He Would Often Soil Himself'

Basketball

NBA Rumors: Sixers Could Explore Trading Tobias Harris For CJ McCollum

Basketball

NBA Rumors: Kevin Love Predicted To Join LA Lakers After Cavaliers' Buyout

Celebrities

Rebel Wilson All Stringy Bikini With 70-Pound Weight Loss

Basketball

NBA Rumors: Ben Simmons & Seth Curry To Warriors, CJ McCollum To Sixers In Proposed 3-Way Blockbuster

Celebrities

Alexandra Daddario Jet-Lagged In Undies On A Rainy Day

Kim Kardashian Challenged In String Bikini Showoff

Kim Kardashian in dress
Getty
Celebrities
Rebecca Cukier

Kim Kardashian is getting challenged as her cheeks-out bikini snaps - which came wittily captioned - gather comments. The 40-year-old reality star and billionaire mogul was back to flaunting the world-famous figure ahead of the weekend, posting for her 244 million Instagram followers and practicing her "resting beach face."

Showing off a sense of humor, the E! star had all eyes on her backside, although the comments section appeared to have thoughts over the images. Check out Kim's snaps and more below.

'Resting Beach Face'

Kim Kardashian poses with a dog
KimKardashian/Instagram

Scroll for the photos, ones coming as Kim continues to make headlines for her 2021 divorce from 44-year-old estranged husband Kanye West. The mom of four, flaunting her 95% vegan curves while on a stunning white-sand beach, posed largely back to the camera as she wore a super-tiny black string bikini, with the barefoot snaps reminding fans of the luxurious lifestyle she's so known for.

Sharing two photos - the second showed Kim walking towards the camera in a wowing waistline snap - Kim wrote: "Resting beach face."

Scroll For The Photos

The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star, now gearing up for a move to Hulu after her family's 2007-commenced series ended this year, received over 6.9 million likes. The vast majority of fans sent Kim the thumbs-up, but there's nearly always the question of editing in a Kardashian photo.

While sister Khloe Kardashian this year faced a "leaked" and unedited bikini snap storm, KKW Beauty founder Kim is now getting asked whether her snaps were perhaps subject to a little wave of the Photoshop wand. See the comments after the snaps.

Asked If It's Shopped

Kim Kardashian in lavender gym wear
KimKardashian/Instagram

A user gaining over 1,000 likes for their reply asked Kim: "How much editing did u do."

"All of it lol," another replied, with over 100 other fans jumping in to offer their opinions. "A lot can't you tell lol," a user said. One follower even said all you needed to do was "Zoom in" to "see what's edited."

Kim has been open about Photoshop in the past, although the star remains firm in denying allegations she's had plastic surgery. More photos below.

Addresses Photoshop

Back in 2018, a parking lot photo of Kim in Yeezy wear had sparked major accusations the star had edited her image. Fans, lashing out over distorted proportions got their answer as Kim wrote:

"I’m seeing online and on news media outlets that I suffered a 'Photoshop fail.' So ridiculous! I reposted a picture on Instagram that a fan had already posted—I only added a filter to it...It looks like the fan mirrored the photo, which is the reason the car looks like that."

Latest Headlines

Savannah Chrisley Questioned In Leggy Yacht Snap

August 16, 2021

Vaccine Hesitancy Is Strongest Among Highly Educated People, Research Finds

August 16, 2021

The Kardashian's Are Obsessed With This $245K Car

August 16, 2021

Rebel Wilson All Stringy Bikini With 70-Pound Weight Loss

August 16, 2021

Eminem's Daughter 'Changes The Game' In Skintight Spandex

August 16, 2021

Constance Nunes Highlights Bikini Body Fueled By 'Whiskey'

August 16, 2021
Entertainment
Movies Music Famous Relationships Celebrities TV
News & Politics
Business World News Crime Odd Human Interest US Politics Animal
Sports
Basketball Football Baseball Wrestling MMA Soccer Hockey
Health & Lifestyle
Fashion Shopping Family Religion BuzzWorthy Health LGBTQ Food & Dining Travel
Science & Tech
Gaming Gadgets Technology Science
INFO
About Contact Advertise on Inquisitr
CONNECT
Facebook Twitter
LEGAL
Terms Of Service Privacy Policy Spam Policy Copyright Policy RSS Terms Of Service Privacy Notice for Personal Data used for Interest-Based Advertising and Third-Party Marketing
ALL CONTENT © 2008 - 2021 THE INQUISITR.