Vaccine Hesitancy Is Strongest Among Highly Educated People, Research Finds

Around 70 percent of Americans have received at least one shot of the coronavirus vaccine, which suggests that the United States is close to so-called herd immunity.

However, the rapid spread of the highly-contagious Delta variant -- which can, though rarely, evade antibodies from vaccines and infections -- has been a major source of concern.

Policymakers and public health officials have used numerous strategies to convince the vaccine hesitant to get their shots; pleaded with them, shamed them and even "bribed" them.

A new study sheds some light on this phenomenon.