Rebel Wilson is showing off the staggering 70-pound weight loss and proving Little Miss Popular as she lounges around a yacht bikini-clad. The 41-year-old actress, who made 2020 her "year of health," has been fronting media outlets ever since reaching her 165 pound goal weight last year, and the photos are showing the progress.

Posting for her 10 million Instagram followers, the Pooch Perfect star flaunted the results of her weight-loss journey and - it would seem - a little crack.