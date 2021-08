Eminem's 25-year-old daughter Hailie Jade is upping her game and getting paid for it. The influencer, in 2018 saying she didn't have her career path set in stone, has been raking in the cash via her new PUMA gig, with a photo on HJ's Instagram proving just why the sportswear giant picked her.

Hailie, who boasts 2.2 million Instagram followers, updated in promo mode for her fans recently, with the stunning snap bringing her in a hot pink spandex look and, of course, a pair of PUMA sneakers.