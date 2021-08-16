Trending Stories
Basketball

NBA Rumors: Sixers Could Explore Trading Tobias Harris For CJ McCollum

Basketball

NBA Rumors: Kevin Love Predicted To Join LA Lakers After Cavaliers' Buyout

News

Former 'Apprentice' Staffer Claims Donald Trump Wore Diapers On Set: 'He Would Often Soil Himself'

Celebrities

Alexandra Daddario Jet-Lagged In Undies On A Rainy Day

Basketball

NBA Rumors: Karl-Anthony Towns Could Traded To Heat For Bam Adebayo, Tyler Herro & Two 1st-Rounders

Basketball

NBA Rumors: Ben Simmons & Seth Curry To Warriors, CJ McCollum To Sixers In Proposed 3-Way Blockbuster

The Kardashian's Are Obsessed With This $245K Car

Kris Jenner, Kendall Jenner, Kylie Jenner and Kim Kardashian
Gettyimages | Dimitrios Kambouris
BuzzWorthy
Alexandra Lozovschi

It's no secret that the Kardashian-Jenner sisters have a passion for cars. The famous band of sisters boasts quite an impressive collection of high-dollar wheels, among which one particular model stands out.

According to Showbiz CheatSheet, each of the five sisters owns the same luxury vehicle, a $245,000 car that has become "a staple among the family’s garage line-up."

"It’s an SUV that each sister has owned and been photographed with over the years," reports the media outlet.

Check it out below.

One Sweet Ride

Khloe Kardashian, Lamar Odom, Kris Jenner, Kendall Jenner, Kourtney Kardashian, Kanye West, Kim Kardashian, Caitlin Jenner and Kylie Jenner attend Kanye West Yeezy Season 3.
Gettyimages | Jamie McCarthy

"It’s not uncommon for siblings to do and collect the same things," says Showbiz CheatSheet, and, if you're a Kardashian-Jenner, that also includes luxury cars.

As it turns out, the Kardashian sisters -- Kourtney, Kim, and Khloe -- and their younger siblings -- Kendall and Kylie Jenner -- all have a "unique" affinity for the Mercedes-Benz G-Wagon, so much so that they've decided to each get one.

Kim, 40, was surprised by her now-estranged husband, Kanye West, with a neon-lime G-Wagon back in 2018. The beauty mogul was thrilled with the generous gift, after originally taking a shine to the model while driving one in Miami, the Daily Mail reported at the time.

Matching Cars

Kim Kardashian West and Kourtney Kardashian attend the premiere of Open Road Films' 'The Promise.'
Shutterstock | 564025

In fact, the SKIMS owner loved the car so much that she and her daughter, Chicago West, now have matching ones. Although Chicago's is only a miniature kids' version, it's just as head-turning as her mom's. Just watch the video below and see for yourself!

According to Harper's Bazaar, Chicago's mini G-Wagon was a gift from auntie Kourtney, 42, on her first birthday in 2019.

Kourtney herself is the proud owner of a Mercedes G-Wagon, which comes as no surprise giving what this car has to offer.

"This SUV is like the grand-daddy of luxury and capability in one sweet ride," says Showbiz CheatSheet. "The Mercedes-Benz G-Class, in general, offers a powerful engine, superbly refined interior elements, and an unmistakable exterior style."

Kourtney & Khloe Kardashian Have Their Own Mercedes G-Wagons In Black & Cream

Giphy | E!

While Kim's neon-green G-Wagon clearly stands out as the most extravagant one, Kourtney has gone for a more subdued version in white. Meanwhile, Khloe, 37, drives a black model, and she looks fabulous in it.

Kourtney and Khloe have shown off their respective sets of wheels on social media on numerous occasions. However, it was a 2013 Instagram update from Khloe that first got fans talking. In the picture, given below, the dynamic duo stood up on the roofs of their cars, which were parked right next to one another.

In the caption, the Good American owner channeled her inner rapper, writing: "My dope be shinin' like it's yella diamonds @kourtneykardash."

Kylie Jenner Has Owned One Since 2013

Kris Jenner, Kendall Jenner, Kylie Jenner and Kim Kardashian attend an intimate dinner hosted by The Business of Fashion.
Gettyimages | Dimitrios Kambouris

It seems that Kim was among the last Kardashian-Jenner sisters to get a Mercedes-Benz G-Wagon. The KKW Beauty founder's youngest sibling, Kylie, 24, has been driving one since she was 15.

The Kylie Cosmetics CEO recently posed with her dusty blue luxury vehicle for a couple of snaps shared to her Instagram stories last month, per Daily Mail.

However, a snapshot shared by Kylie in 2013 revealed the then-teenager was driving around a black G-Wagon. Meanwhile, 2019 photos showed her taking a joyride in a custard-colored model.

While it's not clear when she made the switch -- in 2018 she wrapped her G-Wagon orange to match her Lamborghini -- she's obviously riding in style.

Kendall Jenner's Making Headlines With Her Car

Kourtney Kardashian, Kendall Jenner and Kim Kardashian pose for a selfie in a car.
Kim Kardashian | Instagram

Just like her businesswomen sisters, Kendall also sports the Mercedes badge. The 25-year-old 818 Tequila entrepreneur drives around a G-Wagen Cabriolet.

The supermodel has made headlines with the celebrity-tier ride a few times, yet not in a flattering manner. In May, [Dmarge] reported that she "terrorized" Los Angeles in her "contentious German SUV." Last year, she was spotted illegally texting while driving the convertible, per The Sun.

The Mercedes-Benz G-Wagon is not the only car that the Kardashian-Jenner sisters own. Not by a long shot. The family’s garage line-up includes numerous expensive brands, such as Bugatti, Lamborghini, Porsche, Rolls-Royce, and Range Rover. Click here for the complete list.

Latest Headlines

Rebel Wilson All Stringy Bikini With 70-Pound Weight Loss

August 16, 2021

Eminem's Daughter 'Changes The Game' In Skintight Spandex

August 16, 2021

Constance Nunes Highlights Bikini Body Fueled By 'Whiskey'

August 16, 2021

Britney Spears Backed In Unclothed Weight Loss Reveal

August 16, 2021

Kendall Jenner's 818 Tequila Is A Buzzy Success

August 16, 2021

Obi Toppin Talks About Julius Randle, New Role With Knicks & Expectations In 2021-22 Season

August 16, 2021
Entertainment
Movies Music Famous Relationships Celebrities TV
News & Politics
Business World News Crime Odd Human Interest US Politics Animal
Sports
Basketball Football Baseball Wrestling MMA Soccer Hockey
Health & Lifestyle
Fashion Shopping Family Religion BuzzWorthy Health LGBTQ Food & Dining Travel
Science & Tech
Gaming Gadgets Technology Science
INFO
About Contact Advertise on Inquisitr
CONNECT
Facebook Twitter
LEGAL
Terms Of Service Privacy Policy Spam Policy Copyright Policy RSS Terms Of Service Privacy Notice for Personal Data used for Interest-Based Advertising and Third-Party Marketing
ALL CONTENT © 2008 - 2021 THE INQUISITR.