Constance Nunes couldn't keep her sense of humor away from an eye-popping Instagram photo shouting out her love of whiskey and cars. The Netflix face and social media sensation, who has been making headlines for her bikini-clad Santa fantasies, has also been rocking the swimwear in a photo shouting out her love of cars.

Posting for her 1 million Instagram followers, the Car Masters: Rust to Riches star talked "quarantine bod" as she flaunted her figure in a string bikini. Check it out below.