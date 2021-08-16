Britney Spears Backed In Unclothed Weight Loss Reveal

Britney Spears has garnered immense support after stripping down in her backyard to address her weight loss. The 39-year-old singer, fresh from seeing dad Jamie Spears say he'll be stepping down as her conservator, updated her Instagram over the weekend, posting for her 33.4 million followers and sharing two skin-only photos.

Britney, vowing to get "into shape" earlier this year, actually revealed being happier when she weighs more. The #FreeBritney movement, wanting only the best for the Grammy winner, is now backing her 100%.