Obi Toppin Talks About Julius Randle, New Role With Knicks & Expectations In 2021-22 Season

Obi Toppin dunks the ball
Gettyimages | Abbie Parr
Basketball
JB Baruelo

When he was selected as the No. 8 overall pick in the 2020 NBA Draft, the New York Knicks expected power forward Obi Toppin to be one of the young players that would lead them back to title contention. Unfortunately, the 23-year-old big man has failed to impress in his rookie season, making some people think that he's an NBA Draft bust.

In 62 games he played last season, Toppin only averaged 4.1 points and 2.2 rebounds while shooting 49.8 percent from the field and 30.6 percent from beyond the arc, per ESPN.

Obi Toppin Trying To Prove Doubters Wrong

Obi Toppin after winning the game
Gettyimages | Joe Robbins

Instead of allowing all the criticisms to get into his head, Toppin used it as inspiration to improve. Since the 2020-21 NBA season came to an end, the young power forward has been working hard to address some of the issues in his game. His effort has somewhat paid off as proven by his remarkable performance in the ongoing 2021 NBA Summer League.

In the four games he played in the summer league, Toppin is averaging 23.5 points, 9.3 rebounds, and 1.3 steals while shooting 47.4 percent from the field, per Empire Sports Media.

Obi Toppin Shares Message From Julius Randle

Julius Randle making plays for the Knicks
Gettyimages | Sarah Stier

In a recent interview with Marc Berman of the New York Post, Toppin discussed several interesting topics, including his recent conversation with Randle, his new role with the Knicks, and his expectations in the 2021-22 NBA season. After their recent victory against the Cleveland Cavaliers, Toppin revealed that he got a phone call from Knicks power forward Julius Randle, who told him to "keep up the good work" and that he's going to need him next season.

“I was talking to Julius [Friday],’’ Toppin said. “That’s my boy. That’s my brother. He told me: ‘Good job, just keeping hooping.’ He said it looks like I’m having fun out there. Just keep enjoying what I’m doing.’’

Obi Toppin Expecting An Expanded Role With Knicks

Obi Toppin finding an open teammate
Gettyimages | Sarah Stier

Despite his impressive performance in the 2021 NBA Summer League, it is less likely to be enough for Toppin to get a spot at the Knicks' starting lineup, especially as long as Randle is 100 percent healthy. However, Toppin believes that his improved rebounding and defense would help him earn more minutes from Coach Tom Thibodeau.

“I feel like I know my role,’’ Toppin said. “I tried to focus on rebounding and defense mostly. Just improving in that, offensively things will come to me. I feel like defense is the most important thing when playing for coach Thibs — and playing anywhere.

Obi Toppin Says Knicks Would Be Better Next Season

Obi Toppin trying to score against the Pistons
Gettyimages | Gregory Shamus

Despite having a roster mostly consisting of young players, the Knicks have managed to establish an impressive performance in the 2020-21 NBA season where they finished at the No. 4 spot in the Eastern Conference with a 41-31 record. Though they failed to acquire big names on the trade and free agency market this summer, Toppin is confident that the Knicks would perform better next season.

The Knicks may be unable to acquire a legitimate superstar, but they have succeeded to improve their roster around Randle and RJ Barrett. Aside from retaining some of their veterans in the 2021 free agency, the Knicks also added Kemba Walker and Evan Fournier to their roster this summer.

