Obi Toppin Talks About Julius Randle, New Role With Knicks & Expectations In 2021-22 Season

When he was selected as the No. 8 overall pick in the 2020 NBA Draft, the New York Knicks expected power forward Obi Toppin to be one of the young players that would lead them back to title contention. Unfortunately, the 23-year-old big man has failed to impress in his rookie season, making some people think that he's an NBA Draft bust.

In 62 games he played last season, Toppin only averaged 4.1 points and 2.2 rebounds while shooting 49.8 percent from the field and 30.6 percent from beyond the arc, per ESPN.