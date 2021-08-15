NBA Rumors: Karl-Anthony Towns Could Traded To Heat For Bam Adebayo, Tyler Herro & Two 1st-Rounders

Minnesota Timberwolves center Karl-Anthony Towns is one of the big men who are frequently mentioned in various trade speculations. Since suffering another huge disappointment in the 2020-21 NBA season, most people believe that it would only be a matter of time before Towns follows in the footsteps of other superstars and starts finding his way out of Minnesota.

The Timberwolves are yet to show a strong indication that they are planning to move Towns but once he becomes available on the trading block, he's expected to receive strong interest from title contenders that want to upgrade their frontcourt.