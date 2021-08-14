Facebook Bans Hundreds Of Accounts Claiming That COVID-19 Vaccine Turns Humans Into Chimpanzees

Facebook is reportedly cracking down on hundreds of accounts that have been pushing an odd bit of disinformation about COVID-19 vaccine, claiming that it can turn humans into chimpanzees.

The crackdown comes amid a reported uptick in false information about the COVID-19 vaccine, which has been connected to Russian disinformation efforts. Facebook has come under fire in the past for its inaction against false information on its platform, and has again come under intense scrutiny as claims about COVID-19 vaccines spread.