Republican Congressman Heckled At Fundraiser For Admitting Trump Lost To Biden

Many Republican supporters are still not sold on the idea that Donald Trump lost the 2020 presidential election -- something that Texas Congressman Dan Crenshaw learned the hard way.

As The Hill reported, Crenshaw was making an appearance at a GOP fundraiser in Illinois this week when he spoke out against conspiracy theories that the election was stolen from Trump. When Crenshaw admitted there were some problems with the election but stopped short of claiming it was stolen from Trump, a prominent Republican in the crowd had a harsh response.