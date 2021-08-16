Trending Stories
Republican Congressman Heckled At Fundraiser For Admitting Trump Lost To Biden

Donald Trump appears at an event.
Gettyimages | Brandon Bell
US Politics
Nathan Francis

Many Republican supporters are still not sold on the idea that Donald Trump lost the 2020 presidential election -- something that Texas Congressman Dan Crenshaw learned the hard way.

As The Hill reported, Crenshaw was making an appearance at a GOP fundraiser in Illinois this week when he spoke out against conspiracy theories that the election was stolen from Trump. When Crenshaw admitted there were some problems with the election but stopped short of claiming it was stolen from Trump, a prominent Republican in the crowd had a harsh response.

Crenshaw Confronted Over Election Claims

Dan Crenshaw appears at an event.
Gettyimages | Ethan Miller

As the report noted, Crenshaw was questioned at the event by Bobby Piton, a fringe candidate running for Senate in Illinois. When Crenshaw pushed aside claims that Trump was robbed of a victory, Piton claimed he had proof that it actually was stolen.

"Yes you are. I have plenty of proof. I have proof in Arizona, Pennsylvania and Georgia," Piton responded, making reference to an ongoing vote audit in Arizona. "And guess what, it's going to turn out and it's gonna flip. You watch. You're gonna see firsthand."

Crenshaw Calls On Republicans To Accept Results

Dan Crenshaw speaks at an event.
Gettyimages | Alex Wong

Crenshaw went on to say that people should accept that the election was legitimate and that Joe Biden rightfully defeated Trump.

"This is something you gotta accept. Is there a lot of voter fraud? Yeah, there probably is. Enough that Trump won? No, absolutely not. Absolutely not," he said. "Five different states? Hundreds of thousands of votes? You're kidding yourself."

As The Hill noted, Crenshaw was part of a small group of congressional Republicans who voted to certify the results of the 2020 presidential election.

Crenshaw Standing Alone

Dan Crenshaw speaks at a political event.
Gettyimages | Alex Wong

There are many Republicans who do not share Crenshaw's view on the 2020 presidential election. A Politico-Morning Consult Poll published last month found that close to one-third of Republicans believe that Trump will actually be reinstated to the White House at some point this year. Previous polls have found that close to half of Republicans believe that Trump was the true winner of the election, and the Politico-Morning Consult Poll showed that 59 percent of Republicans want to see Trump taking a major role with the party going forward.

Trump Quiet About Future

Donald Trump appears at an event.
Gettyimages | Michael M. Santiago

While Trump has remained involved with the party, making appearances at rallies and frequently attacking the Biden administration, he has not yet said what he plans to do for 2024. Polling has shown that Trump remains a frontrunner for the party's nomination, though it may not be as easy for him as it was in 2016. Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, who has become very popular among Republican voters, remains a strong threat and has even topped Trump in some hypothetical 2024 polling.

