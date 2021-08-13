How Athletes Recover From Injuries So Fast

Injuries are commonplace in every sport. Whether it is American Football, Soccer, Baseball, or even just professional running, athletes are often injured.

This can be from other athletes or it could just be from someone overexerting themselves. There are many reasons and ways that athletes get injured.

A perfect example of an athlete getting injured would be professional NBA player CJ McCollum. After suffering a mishap maneuvering on the court, it was determined that he had experienced a hairline fracture in his foot! He has spent over a year recovering from that broken foot.