Matt Taibbi Blasts Barack Obama As 'One Of The Great Political Liars Of All Time'

Former President Barack Obama celebrated his 60th birthday last week by holding a massive party at his luxurious Martha's Vineyard mansion.

The party attracted the attention of both national and international press, not just because it was held amid the coronavirus pandemic and as millions faced eviction, but also because numerous celebrities were in attendance.

Among others, Jay-Z, Beyoncé, Dwyane Wade, Gabrielle Union, Jennifer Hudson, Erykah Badu and Bruce Springsteen reportedly partied with the former president.

According to independent journalist Matt Taibbi, the party was Obama's "F*ck it! moment.