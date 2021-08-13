Britney Spears Shimmies In Micro Shorts Amid Legal Victory

Britney Spears is shimmying in gravity-defying shorts for another barefoot dance session - this time, though, as dad Jamie Spears fronts media outlets for finally confirming he'll be stepping down as her conservator. On Thursday, court filings confirmed that Jamie, 69, will be relinquishing control over his 39-year-old daughter, with the #FreeBritney movement still rejoicing over the news - the 2008-commenced conservatorship has an end in sight for the "Toxic" hit-maker.

Britney has marked the victory for her 33.3 million Instagram followers. She's also been moving it and shaking it.