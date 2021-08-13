How To Use Your Smartphone For Stress Relief

We've all heard about social media's potential negative impacts on mental health -- studies have linked it to depression and loneliness -- so being on your phone might seem counterproductive when you're trying to manage stress. However, things couldn't be farther from the truth.

In fact, Verywell Mind argues that your smartphone "can be one of the best stress management tools available" if you're using it for the right purpose.

Here are six ways to use your phone for stress relief and open up a world of relaxation at your fingertips.