Alexandra Daddario is most known for her roles in Baywatch, San Andreas, Parenthood, and White Collar, and is currently starring on HBO's buzz-worthy new series, The White Lotus. But where did she get her start?

According to a report from Cinemablend, Daddario scored her breakout role in 2010 when she began appearing as Annabeth Chase in the Percy Jackson film series. However, she landed the role eight years after making her acting debut as Laurie Lewis on long-running soap All My Children.