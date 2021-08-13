Venus Williams' Ab Workout Will Fire Up Your Core In Just 17 Minutes

Venus Williams is known for her fierce dedication on the court, so it comes as no surprise that she pours the same kind of intense commitment into her fitness regimen. The 41-year-old tennis superstar recently shared a workout video as part of her #CoachVenus series on Instagram, revealing some of the secrets behind her fit, muscular physique.
In the clip, Williams demonstrated a 17-minute core burnout specifically designed to strengthen her abs and glutes, while also offering some useful pointers along the way. Check it out below!