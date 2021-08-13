Venus Williams' Ab Workout Will Fire Up Your Core In Just 17 Minutes

The professional tennis player kicked off the video, which she filmed in her home gym, with her personal take on wellness, saying that, for her, the concept "is about pursuing your best self."

She also explained the importance of exercising the core muscles, which comprise both the abdominals and the glutes.

"Our core is not just the stomach," she said, "it's our lower back, it's our hips, it's so many more things that are stabilizing us."

Scroll through for the video!