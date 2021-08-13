Trending Stories
NBA Rumors: LA Clippers Could Acquire Terry Rozier For Three Players & Draft Pick In Proposed Trade

Terry Rozier boasting after hitting a three-pointer
Gettyimages | Streeter Lecka
Basketball
JB Baruelo

Charlotte Hornets point guard Terry Rozier is one of the veteran players who are expected to be available on the trade market this summer. Though they already traded Devonte' Graham to the New Orleans Pelicans, some people believe that Rozier's future in Charlotte remains uncertain, especially after the Hornets used the No. 11 pick to select young guard James Bouknight in the 2021 NBA Draft.

If they don't have any plan of giving him a contract extension, trading Rozier now would be the best move for the Hornets than lose him in the 2022 free agency without getting anything in return.

Terry Rozier To LA Clippers

Terry Rozier making plays for the Hornets
Gettyimages | Sarah Stier

One of the teams that could express a strong interest in acquiring Rozier from the Hornets is the Los Angeles Clippers. In a recent article, Greg Patuto of NBA Analysis Network came up with a hypothetical trade idea that would send Rozier to the Clippers.

In the suggested trade scenario, the Clippers would be offering a package that includes Luke Kennard, Terance Mann, Rajon Rondo, and a 2022 second-round pick to the Hornets in exchange for Rozier. If the trade would push through, Patuto believes it would help both teams in filling up the needs to improve on their roster.

Why The Hornets Would Make The Trade

Luke Kennard penetrating the opposing team's defense
Gettyimages | Patrick Smith

The proposed trade deal would be worth exploring for the Hornets, especially if they no longer consider Rozier as part of their long-term future. By sending him to Los Angeles, the Hornets would be turning his expiring contract into two young and promising players in Mann and Kennard and a veteran floor general in Rondo.

"Landing a sharpshooter in Luke Kennard from the Clippers would be a solid option to continue to add needed shooting," Patuto wrote. "The Hornets will need perimeter shooting and Kennard is already locked in on a four-year deal that begins during the upcoming season. Managing to add a young piece in Terrance Mann could be an intriguing option for the Hornets to consider. It would be helpful to add in Rajon Rondo as a stop-gap option off-the-bench, too."

Clippers Finally Grant Kawhi Leonard's Request

Terry Rozier shooting the ball from the perimeter
Gettyimages | Jason Miller

Successfully acquiring Rozier from the Hornets would allow the Clippers to grant Kawhi Leonard's request for a starting-caliber point guard. Rozier may not be on the same level as Stephen Curry, Kyrie Irving, and Damian Lillard, but he would still be an incredible addition to the Clippers.

His potential arrival in Los Angeles would provide them with a major upgrade and boost their performance on both ends of the floor. Aside from being a decent playmaker, Rozier would also give the Clippers a very reliable scoring option behind Leonard and Paul George, a great rebounder, perimeter defender, and floor-spacer. Last season, he averaged 20.4 points, 4.4 rebounds,4.2 assists, and 1.3 steals while shooting 45.0 percent from the field and 38.9 percent from beyond the arc, per ESPN.

Terry Rozier Would Welcome A Trade To Clippers

Rozier is yet to show a strong indication that he's no longer happy with the Hornets, but he would definitely love the idea of being traded to the Clippers. At this point in his career, Rozier would definitely prefer to play for a legitimate title contender than being part of a rebuilding team like the Hornets.

Joining forces with George and Leonard in Los Angeles would give Rozier a realistic chance of reaching the NBA Finals and capturing his first Larry O'Brien Trophy. If things go well in his first year in Los Angeles, it wouldn't be surprise if Rozier chooses to stay with the Clippers beyond the 2021-22 NBA season.

