NBA Rumors: LA Clippers Could Acquire Terry Rozier For Three Players & Draft Pick In Proposed Trade

Charlotte Hornets point guard Terry Rozier is one of the veteran players who are expected to be available on the trade market this summer. Though they already traded Devonte' Graham to the New Orleans Pelicans, some people believe that Rozier's future in Charlotte remains uncertain, especially after the Hornets used the No. 11 pick to select young guard James Bouknight in the 2021 NBA Draft.

If they don't have any plan of giving him a contract extension, trading Rozier now would be the best move for the Hornets than lose him in the 2022 free agency without getting anything in return.