Though it's not the ideal trade package that they want to get in return for Simmons, swapping the former No. 1 pick for Hield, Dragic, and multiple draft assets wouldn't be a bad idea at all for the Sixers. Hield would address the Sixers' need for improvement in terms of floor-spacing, giving them one of the league's best three-point shooters.

Last season, Hield averaged 16.6 points, 4.7 rebounds, and 3.6 assists while shooting 40.6 percent from the field and 39.1 percent from beyond the arc, per ESPN.

Meanwhile, though he's already on the downside of his career, a battle-tested playoff veteran like Dragic would still be useful to an aspiring contender like the Sixers. The Sixers could utilize Dragic as their starting point guard or the leader of their second unit next season.