Mike Lindell Says He Can't Show Election Fraud Evidence Because Media Would 'Doctor' It

My Pillow CEO Mike Lindell delivers a speech.
Wikimedia | https://commons.wikimedia.org/wiki/File:Mike_Lindell_(50756618376)_(cropped).jpg
US Politics
Damir Mujezinovic

My Pillow CEO Mike Lindell concluded his symposium on Thursday without producing the promised evidence that the 2020 presidential election was rigged for Democrat Joe Biden.

An ardent backer of former President Donald Trump, Lindell has spent months trying to prove Democrats won thanks to widespread irregularities and fraud, but failed.

The pillow magnate was asked about this by CNN's Donie O'Sullivan, who attended the symposium, but the interview did not go as planned.

Lindell repeatedly dodged questions and, at one point, shouted at O'Sullivan.

Watch The Video Below

As a video O'Sullivan posted to Twitter shows, Lindell was confronted about his failure to provide evidence of election fraud.

"If you're correct, if you have that evidence," O'Sullivan began, but wasn't allowed to finish his question.

"No! Just forget about the evidence," Lindell interjected.

"If I'm right that China took our country, right now, do you care? Would that bother you?" he asked.

"Of course it would," O'Sullivan replied.

"So why do you think I keep going? Do you think I like getting attacked?" the pillow magnate asked.

Evidence

O'Sullivan also asked Lindell, "If your stuff is legit -- if the data is legit -- wouldn't be it better for you to hand it over to as many cyber experts as possible?"

"You know what, I'll give you the answer," Lindell began, explaining that he can't show evidence of election rigging because the media would doctor it.

"Because I've been told that they can go out there and corrupt it and make fake stuff and put fake news out. So I don't need your people to go out and doctor the evidence and put out 'Mike Lindell is a conspiracy theorist.'"

Cyber Experts

O'Sullivan also talked to Harri Hursti, an electronic voting security expert.

Hursti, who also attended the symposium, said that Lindell failed to provide anything approximating evidence that China or some other bad actor interfered with the voting process and helped Biden win the election.

Even a cyber expert hired by Lindell, Josh Merritt, admitted in an interview with The Washington Times that there is simply no evidence to back up the pillow magnate's allegations.

Cybersecurity expert J. Kirk Wiebe, a former senior National Security Agency analyst and whistleblower, said the same.

What's Next For Lindell?

My Pillow CEO Mike Lindell cheers as former President Donald Trump delivers a speech.
Gettyimages | Justin Sullivan

It remains unclear if Lindell will continue working to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election.

The pillow magnate has floated running for office several times, but has yet to make a final decision. Some polls indicate that he is relatively popular, especially with Republicans.

A new The Economist/YouGov poll that was released this week found that Lindell has a higher net favorability rating than several prominent political figures.

According to the survey, Lindell has a higher net favorability rating than Trump, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and Andrew Cuomo.

