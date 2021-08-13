Mike Lindell Says He Can't Show Election Fraud Evidence Because Media Would 'Doctor' It

My Pillow CEO Mike Lindell concluded his symposium on Thursday without producing the promised evidence that the 2020 presidential election was rigged for Democrat Joe Biden.

An ardent backer of former President Donald Trump, Lindell has spent months trying to prove Democrats won thanks to widespread irregularities and fraud, but failed.

The pillow magnate was asked about this by CNN's Donie O'Sullivan, who attended the symposium, but the interview did not go as planned.

Lindell repeatedly dodged questions and, at one point, shouted at O'Sullivan.