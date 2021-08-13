Glenn Greenwald, Tulsi Gabbard & Others Join YouTube Alternative Rumble

YouTube, Twitter, Facebook and other tech giants have long been accused by free speech advocates of silencing dissent and censoring viewpoints that differ from mainstream opinion or contradict prevailing liberal orthodoxies.

Several platforms have sprung up as potential alternatives to these popular platforms, but few have managed to grow and establish themselves.

The video platform Rumble, an alternative to YouTube, is trying to do just that.

On Thursday, Rumble announced that Pulitzer-Prize-winning investigative journalist Glenn Greenwald and seven other "nationally recognized thought leaders" are joining the platform.