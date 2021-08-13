Alexandra Daddario's Dating History: Here Are The Famous Names She's Been Linked To

Daddario's current boyfriend is American film producer Andrew Form, who is 17 years her senior. Fans should be familiar with Form's work in The Texas Chainsaw Massacre and its 2006 prequel, Friday the 13th, The Purge franchise, and A Quiet Place I and II.

The actress is known for being very private about her personal life, which is why fans were surprised and delighted when she made her relationship Instagram-official in May. She shared a sweet photo of the two snuggling and an endearing caption that read: "It was dark and cold and rainy today, a terrible combination, and it didn’t make it warmer to wrap him up in my arms but it did make it all seem lovely and nice and joyful.”

Since then, Daddario has been regularly sharing PDA-filled snaps of her and Form, including one pic from The White Lotus Los Angeles premiere, cheekily captioned: "The only things I want touching my body are @dolcegabbana and Andrew Form."

The Songbird actress even declared her love for the 52-year-old producer on social media by posting a snap wherein the couple shared a romantic kiss.

"I love you... 'and even that is an understatement,'" she wrote in the caption.

See it below.