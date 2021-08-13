NBA Rumors: Pelicans Could Get Damian Lillard For Brandon Ingram, Kira Lewis, Jaxson Hayes & Draft Picks

Portland Trail Blazers point guard Damian Lillard is currently one of the hottest commodities on the trade market. Lillard may have denied multiple reports about his plan to demand a trade from Portland, but that shouldn't be a reason for the Trail Blazers to be complacent. As of now, the Trail Blazers are yet to show the "urgency" that Lillard wants to see from their front office.

While aspiring contenders made big acquisitions, the Trail Blazers only added Tony Snell, Cody Zeller, and Ben McLemore this summer.