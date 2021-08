In the past months, the Warriors have already been linked to several NBA superstars who are rumored to be available on the trading block. These include All-Star shooting guard Bradley Beal of the Washington Wizards. In July, Marcus Thompson II of The Athletic revealed that Beal is at the top of Golden State's wishlist.

The Warriors reportedly considered Beal as the "best player and best fit" for them among the superstars who could be available on the trade market in the 2021 offseason.