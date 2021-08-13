Harrison Ford & Wife Calista Flockhart Step Out With Son Liam In Croatia Following Shoulder Injury

Harrison Ford and his wife, Calista Flockhart, were recently spotted out in Croatia on a rare outing with their 20-year-old son, Liam.

According to an August 9 report from PEOPLE, Ford, 79, and Flockhart, 56, were photographed as they toured the Balkan country on Sunday, just weeks after the actor suffered a shoulder injury on the set of Indiana Jones 5, which is set to hit theaters next summer.

While visiting a town called Dubrovnik with their son, Ford and Flockhart ventured out on a sightseeing-excursion with a tour guide