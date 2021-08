"You know, I talk to Erika when Erika wants to talk. I can’t really give it a time frame… Let’s put it this way, I’m closer with Erika than I’ve been with anybody in this circle," Rinna admitted.

Rinna went on to say that while she's been accused of treating Denise Richards unfairly while failing to ask any questions about Jayne's legal drama, her relationship with Jayne is much different than her relationship with Richards.

"I’m way closer to Erika than I ever was close to Denise Richards. That’s the truth. I think that needs to be said," she shared.