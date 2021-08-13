Alexandra Daddario Jet-Lagged In Undies On A Rainy Day

Trending Stories
Rebecca Cukier

Alexandra Daddario 100% knows the art of Instagram engagement. The 35-year-old actress, massively trending right now via new HBO Max show The White Lotus, has been busy reminding her Instagram followers that life in the spotlight has its downsides. For the blue-eyed beauty, it's been jet lag of late, particularly since much of 2020 and 2021 was spent shooting her new series out in Hawaii.

Back in June, a leggy and poolside snap of the star showed her experiencing "rain" and "jet-lag." See it below.

Another Quirky Post

Alexandra Daddario lying on the floor
AlexandraDaddario/Instagram

Scroll for the photo, one that accompanied a mesmerizing video of Alexandra's pool just taking in buckets of pouring rain. The True Detective star had also included a final slide showing her bare feet enjoying lapping waves - possibly a reminder that hit new show The White Lotus took her to beaches for much of the pandemic.

The opening shot showed Alexandra photographed from behind and padding towards her rainy pool. Long-legged, the star wore pajama shorts and a lacy black bra as she gazed out.

See The Photo Below

The whimsical update, now sitting at over 1.8 million likes, came captioned: "Jet lag, rain."

A like quickly came in from Euphoria actress and co-star Sydney Sweeney, with fans writing: "Oh, that's what's over the rainbow." Daddario, who boasts 20.3 million Instagram followers, has since updated to show off scenes from The White Lotus, with a tense bed moment forming the perfect gear-up ahead of the weekend's episode.

Daddario has also been opening up on the role that saw her basically "quarantined in a hotel." See her reveal after the post.

'Quarantined In A Hotel'

Alexandra Daddario selfie
AlexandraDaddario/Instagram

Daddario, now starring in a murder mystery about employees and travelers at a real-life Hawaii resort, told NY Post :

“We were quarantined in the hotel, but the beach was beautiful and there was a little cove where there were these gorgeous big turtles. I’d go snorkeling there, come back, do a little walking on the beach and then go back to the hotel. That was my routine.”

Instagram has reflected this via shorefront posts, but with an N-95 mask, it's also been #pandemic from the Baywatch bombshell.

Not Reading Reviews

Alexandra also took a moment to address what it's like to be at the reciving end of the critics pieces.

“I’m excited about everyone seeing the ending,” she said, adding: “I don’t read reviews or read much of anything. I have Twitter and Instagram, so I see some things. I used to be obsessive and follow everything and I found that’s not healthy for your brain, so I stay away, mostly. But I have heard people are enjoying [the show]. And that brings me a lot of joy.”

