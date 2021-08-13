Alexandra Daddario Jet-Lagged In Undies On A Rainy Day

Alexandra Daddario 100% knows the art of Instagram engagement. The 35-year-old actress, massively trending right now via new HBO Max show The White Lotus, has been busy reminding her Instagram followers that life in the spotlight has its downsides. For the blue-eyed beauty, it's been jet lag of late, particularly since much of 2020 and 2021 was spent shooting her new series out in Hawaii.

Back in June, a leggy and poolside snap of the star showed her experiencing "rain" and "jet-lag." See it below.