Britney Spears Shows 'Best Simplicity' In Knotted-Up Shirt

Britney Spears is taking it back to the old school and proving that a white knotted-up shirt can be all that's necessary to nail a look. The 39-year-old pop singer, this week promising she'd be taking a step back from social media, seemed to go back on her words today, posting for her 33.1 million Instagram followers and going spree-style.

Britney, who was warned to be more "cautious" and herself said she'd be posting a "little less," shared a dance video today, plus two posts dedicated to her knotted-up shirt.