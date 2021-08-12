Kristin Cavallari Forgets Her Top To Sell Her Jewelry

Trending Stories
Rebecca Cukier

Kristin Cavallari's latest - and very topless - snap came with only jeans for clothes and a massive dose of humor. The 34-year-old reality star and rising mogul made her Thursday Instagram update a giant shout-out to her Uncommon James jewelry brand, although Kristin's empire now comprises far more, with 2021 also seeing her launch Uncommon Beauty.

Posting for her 4.2 million followers, the popular blonde sent out a skin-and-denim photo, with the caption joking about her working on a "jewelry campaign."

Skin And Humor

Kristin Cavallari in top with wine
KristinCavallari/Instagram

Scroll for the photo. Kristin, also CEO of her Little James Clothing line, posted with a studio snap showing her shot against a white wall and posing while swinging a hip in jeans. Back to the camera, the Laguna Beach alum went arms up high as she clutched her hair, showing off a toned and bare back and, of course, wearing her best-selling jewelry.

Tagging herself in Nashville, TN, Kristin wrote: "I promise I'm shooting a jewelry campaign." Scroll for it.

See The Snap Below!

Kristin, who gained over 30,000 likes for her post in just 45 minutes, quickly had her 2017-founded Uncommon James brand leaving waves, with fans also calling her "body goals since Laguna Beach." Kristin, this year shaded by fans over bikini tan lines promotion and her decision to shield her children's faces from social media, was all-around Little Miss Popular here - she's also Little Miss Empire as Uncommon James now boasts three brick-and-mortar stores.

Kristin has also opened up on the brand reportedly seeing 2020-split ex Jay Cutler wanting half.

Brand Is Her Baby

Kristin Cavallari in bikini
KristinCavallari/Instagram

Speaking to Paper City Mag, Kristin gushed over the jewelry company, stating:

“Uncommon James is the thing I’m most proud of professionally. I felt like I finally came into what I was supposed to be doing when I launched [the brand]. I love every second of it.”

Speaking of her latest physical store expansion, she added: Dallas is our biggest market in Texas, and the Dallas girl is fun. I thought it made sense for the brand to come [to Dallas]." Scroll for more snaps.

New Collab, Too

Kristin isn't missing any business opportunity these days. The Hills star is fresh from debuting her stunning Feat loungewear collab, here joining 24-year-old reality star Savannah Chrisley as a celeb Feat face. Padding around her home in tie-dye sweats to promote the whole thing this month, Kristin told fans:

"Super cozy days thanks to my collab with @feat | I designed a limited edition collection that just launched today. Check it out at FeatClothing.com for the softest sweats on the planet 🙌🏻"

