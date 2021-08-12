Kristin Cavallari Forgets Her Top To Sell Her Jewelry

Kristin Cavallari's latest - and very topless - snap came with only jeans for clothes and a massive dose of humor. The 34-year-old reality star and rising mogul made her Thursday Instagram update a giant shout-out to her Uncommon James jewelry brand, although Kristin's empire now comprises far more, with 2021 also seeing her launch Uncommon Beauty.

Posting for her 4.2 million followers, the popular blonde sent out a skin-and-denim photo, with the caption joking about her working on a "jewelry campaign."