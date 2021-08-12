NFL Rumors: Jalen Hurts Could Be The Main Reason Why Eagles Would Choose To Keep Zach Ertz

However, though multiple signs are pointing out that they are heading into a divorce, there remains a possibility for Ertz and the Eagles to continue their partnership for at least another season. One of the main reasons why the Eagles would choose to keep Ertz is his improved chemistry with young quarterback Jalen Hurts.

On Twitter, Martin Frank of Delaware New Journal pointed out the "solid connection" between Erts and Hurts in the team's practices.

"If Zach Ertz isn't traded or released, at least he and Jalen Hurts are developing a solid connection," Frank wrote. "Hurts has hit him twice so far in 11-11 drills, once in red zone that would've gone for TD."