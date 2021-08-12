NFL Rumors: Jalen Hurts Could Be The Main Reason Why Eagles Would Choose To Keep Zach Ertz

Since the start of the 2021 offseason, rumors have been continuously swirling around veteran tight end Zach Ertz and his future with the Philadelphia Eagles. After they failed to reach an agreement regarding a contract extension, there are growing speculations around the league that Ertz is no longer interested in staying in the City of Brotherly Love.
Finding a trade partner for Ertz between now and the 2021 trade deadline would be vital for the Eagles since they could risk losing him in the 2022 free agency without getting anything in return.