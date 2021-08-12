Trending Stories
NFL Rumors: Jalen Hurts Could Be The Main Reason Why Eagles Would Choose To Keep Zach Ertz

Zach Ertz waiting for the ball
Gettyimages | Pool
Football
JB Baruelo

Since the start of the 2021 offseason, rumors have been continuously swirling around veteran tight end Zach Ertz and his future with the Philadelphia Eagles. After they failed to reach an agreement regarding a contract extension, there are growing speculations around the league that Ertz is no longer interested in staying in the City of Brotherly Love.

Finding a trade partner for Ertz between now and the 2021 trade deadline would be vital for the Eagles since they could risk losing him in the 2022 free agency without getting anything in return.

Zach Ertz Showing Good Chemistry With Jalen Hurts

Jalen Hurtz preparing to throw the ball
Gettyimages | Ronald Martinez

However, though multiple signs are pointing out that they are heading into a divorce, there remains a possibility for Ertz and the Eagles to continue their partnership for at least another season. One of the main reasons why the Eagles would choose to keep Ertz is his improved chemistry with young quarterback Jalen Hurts.

On Twitter, Martin Frank of Delaware New Journal pointed out the "solid connection" between Erts and Hurts in the team's practices.

"If Zach Ertz isn't traded or released, at least he and Jalen Hurts are developing a solid connection," Frank wrote. "Hurts has hit him twice so far in 11-11 drills, once in red zone that would've gone for TD."

Zach Ertz-Dallas Goedert Duo Could Take Jalen Hurts To Next Level

Zach Ertz and Dallas Goedert celebrating team's victory
Gettyimages | Mitchell Leff

Aside from Ertz, Hurts was also showing good connection with veteran tight end Dallas Goedert during the training camp. If they could establish the same chemistry with the young QB in the 2021 NFL season, Glen Erby of The Eagles Wire believes that the tight-end duo of Ertz and Goedert could help Hurts turn into a Pro Bowler.

"There’s no doubt that Zach Erts is still among the top tight ends in the NFL, while 2021 is expected to be a breakout season for Goedert as well," Erby wrote. "If the Eagles keep Ertz on the roster and proceed with the personnel as constructed, the tight end duo could be responsible for Hurts having a pro bowl caliber season."

2021 NFL Season Performance Could Determine Jalen Hurts' Future With Eagles

Jalen Hurts on his way to the bench
Gettyimages | Mitchell Leff

Hurts' performance in the preseason and in the 2021 NFL season would be vital as it could determine his future with the Eagles. If Ertz and Goedert help him become a Pro Bowler, he would in no doubt become the Eagles' official starting quarterback. However, if he struggles in real games and fails to live up to expectations from him, the Eagles could demote Hurts to the bench or worse, use him as a trade chip to acquire a better QB on the trade market.

Dallas Goedert Could Soon Take Zach Ertz's Spot

Dallas Goedert biting his mouth guard
Gettyimages | Pool

Though both of them have shown solid connection with Hurts, most people believe that the time would come that the Eagles would need to choose between Ertz and Goedert. Though he's allowed to play both tight ends on the field, Bryan Cameron of Philly Sports Network said that Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni would prefer to run a three-receiver set to take advantage of the speed and catch abilities of the young receivers.

If Goedert has a breakout season, the Eagles are highly likely to explore moving Ertz and let Dallas become the team's official starting tight end.

