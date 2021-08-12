Check Out The Unbelievable Five-Star Hotel 'The White Lotus' Was Filmed

In the short month since its HBO debut, The White Lotus has rapidly risen to acclaim, with The Daily Beast dubbing it a "beautifully dark, twisted satire." Fans of the Hawaii-based miniseries have devoured every little detail about the plot and characters, many showing great interest in the story's setting as well.

This first season of the popular pandemic-shot TV show was filmed at the Four Seasons Resort Maui at Wailea, a luxurious five-star hotel on the southwest coast of Maui.

Since the series' second season will be shot in a different location, we most likely won't get to admire the "ornate Hawaiian resort" again any time soon, so here's your chance to do it in the photos below.