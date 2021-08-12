R. Kelly Trial: Timeline & History Of Sexual Abuse Allegations

R. Kelly is heading to trial on sexual abuse charges. A guilty conviction could result in decades in prison for the 54-year-old Grammy-award winning R&B singer.

Kelly has faced accusations of sexual abuse for more than two decades. He allegedly used his fame and influence to lure and abuse dozens of minors over the years.

Kelly has consistently denied the accusations, once stating that he himself was sexually abused ​by a relative when he was a child.

Here is a history of accusations against the disgraced singer.