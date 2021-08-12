Trending Stories
Famous Relationships

Kanye West's Penis Size Revealed By Kim Kardashian

Football

NFL Rumors: Major Updates On Drama Surrounding Michael Thomas & New Orleans Saints

Instagram Models

Demi Rose Stuns In Bikini Giving Her 'Life'

US Politics

Donald Trump Will Be Reinstated To Presidency This Year, Third Of Republicans Say In New Poll

Celebrities

Salma Hayek Stuns For Margaritas On The Beach

Football

NFL Rumors: Cardinals Could Trade Chandler Jones & 2022 Second-Round Draft Pick For CJ Henderson

R. Kelly Trial: Timeline & History Of Sexual Abuse Allegations

R Kelly
Gettyimages | Earl Gibson III
News
Damir Mujezinovic

R. Kelly is heading to trial on sexual abuse charges. A guilty conviction could result in decades in prison for the 54-year-old Grammy-award winning R&B singer.

Kelly has faced accusations of sexual abuse for more than two decades. He allegedly used his fame and influence to lure and abuse dozens of minors over the years.

Kelly has consistently denied the accusations, once stating that he himself was sexually abused ​by a relative when he was a child.

Here is a history of accusations against the disgraced singer.

Aaliyah

In 1994, Kelly married Aaliyah Dana Haughton.

The two married in secret, because Kelly was 27 years old at the time and Aaliyah was only 15, according to BBC. Aaliyah lied on the wedding certificate about her age.

Aaliyah died in a plane crash in 2001. Since then, Kelly has refused to publicly discuss their relationship.

"I will never have that conversation with anyone. Out of respect for Aaliyah, and her mother and father who has asked me not to personally," he said in a 2016 interview, adding that he and Aaliyah were "best best best best friends."

Tiffany Hawkins

In 1991, Kelly began dating 15-year-old Tiffany Hawkins. The relationship ended three years later, when Hawkins turned 18, according to court documents.

In 1996, Hawkins decided to sue Kelly for the "personal injuries and emotional distress" she suffered during their relationship.

Hawkins reportedly sought $10 million in damages from the singer. The case was settled two years later, in 1998, and Hawkins allegedly got $250,000 in damages.

"I was the first girl and nobody believes me and after that it continued to happen, again and again and again," Hawkins said years later, per Oxygen.

More Lawsuits

Singer R. Kelly looks on.
Gettyimages | Nuccio DiNuzzo

In 2001, Tracy Sampson sued Kelly for inducing her "into an indecent sexual relationship" when she was 17 years old.

"He often tried to control every aspect of my life including who I would see and where I would go," she said in her legal case, which was settled out of court.

In April 2002, Patrice Jones claimed that Kelly impregnated her when she was underage. In May that year, Montina Woods sued the singer, alleging that he recorded them having sex without her knowledge. Both cases were settled out of court.

Charges, Arrests

In June 2002, Kelly was charged with producing child pornography, but was found not guilty on all counts.

He was arrested and charged with a further 12 counts of making child pornography again that same year, but the charges were dropped when a judge ruled the police lacked evidence to justify a search of the singer's home.

Years later, in 2017, Kelly was accused of operating a sex cult. In 2018, several women approached the press to share their stories.

Finally, in 2019, Kelly was charged with sex trafficking, aggravated criminal sexual abuse and abuse against a minor.

Latest Headlines

NBA Rumors: Knicks, Sixers Expected To Engage In 'Damian Lillard Trade War' If All-Star PG Becomes Available

August 12, 2021

Ben Simmons Scoring Big In Love: Here Are The Famous Women He's Dated

August 12, 2021

Andrew Cuomo Approval Rating Revealed In Shock Poll

August 12, 2021

NFL Rumors: Major Updates On Drama Surrounding Michael Thomas & New Orleans Saints

August 12, 2021

Salma Hayek Stuns For Margaritas On The Beach

August 12, 2021

Andrew Cuomo's Net Worth: New York Governor's Fortune Was Major Source Of Controversy

August 12, 2021
Entertainment
Movies Music Famous Relationships Celebrities TV
News & Politics
Business World News Crime Odd Human Interest US Politics Animal
Sports
Basketball Football Baseball Wrestling MMA Soccer Hockey
Health & Lifestyle
Fashion Shopping Family Religion BuzzWorthy Health LGBTQ Food & Dining Travel
Science & Tech
Gaming Gadgets Technology Science
INFO
About Contact Advertise on Inquisitr
CONNECT
Facebook Twitter
LEGAL
Terms Of Service Privacy Policy Spam Policy Copyright Policy RSS Terms Of Service Privacy Notice for Personal Data used for Interest-Based Advertising and Third-Party Marketing
ALL CONTENT © 2008 - 2021 THE INQUISITR.