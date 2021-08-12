NBA Rumors: Knicks, Sixers Expected To Engage In 'Damian Lillard Trade War' If All-Star PG Becomes Available

Since the 2021 offseason started, the Portland Trail Blazers have been telling everyone in the league that they have no intention of trading All-Star point guard Damian Lillard and undergoing a full-scale rebuild. Also, whenever reports about his unhappiness in Portland surface on the web, Lillard is quickly stepping up to deny the rumors, saying that he remains committed to helping the Trail Blazers end their decades of title drought.

However, there's still a possibility for Lillard to reconsider his plan to retire as a Trail Blazer, especially if they once again fail to build a title contender around him this summer.