NBA Rumors: Knicks, Sixers Expected To Engage In 'Damian Lillard Trade War' If All-Star PG Becomes Available

Damian Lillard
Gettyimages | Steph Chambers
Basketball
JB Baruelo

Since the 2021 offseason started, the Portland Trail Blazers have been telling everyone in the league that they have no intention of trading All-Star point guard Damian Lillard and undergoing a full-scale rebuild. Also, whenever reports about his unhappiness in Portland surface on the web, Lillard is quickly stepping up to deny the rumors, saying that he remains committed to helping the Trail Blazers end their decades of title drought.

However, there's still a possibility for Lillard to reconsider his plan to retire as a Trail Blazer, especially if they once again fail to build a title contender around him this summer.

Knicks & Sixers Emerging As Top Suitors Of Damian Lillard On Trade Market

Damian Lillard shows a gun sign after hitting a three-pointer
Gettyimages | Steph Chambers

If Lillard expresses his desire to leave, the Trail Blazers would be left with no choice but to start listening to offers for him on the trade market. As of now, several NBA teams are closely monitoring his situation in Portland, including the New York Knicks and the Philadelphia 76ers. According to Zach Lowe of ESPN, a "Lillard trade war" is expected to happen between the Knicks and the Sixers once the Trail Blazers make the All-Star point guard officially available on the trading block.

Knicks & Sixers Have Enough Trade Assets To Execute A Damian Lillard Blockbuster

Damian Lillard shooting the ball from the perimeter
Gettyimages | Matthew Stockman

It's hardly surprising that Lowe mentioned the Knicks and the Sixers as top suitors of Lillard on the trade market. Though most teams are keeping an eye on Lillard, not all of them have enough trade assets that can convince the Trail Blazers to engage in a blockbuster deal. The Knicks and the Sixers are among the few teams who could offer a combination of a young All-Star, talented prospects, and multiple first-round picks for Lillard.

Some rebuilding teams could also come up with an interesting trade package for Lillard. However, Lowe doesn't see any reason for them to push through with the trade unless they are 100 percent sure that another superstar would be joining them after Lillard.

Sixers Have The Edge Over Knicks In Potential Damian Lillard Trade

Damian Lillard going for an easy layup
Gettyimages | Kevin C. Cox

If the trade involving Lillard would happen before the start of the 2021-22 NBA season, Lowe thinks that the Sixers are in better position to acquire Lillard than the Knicks.

"If it's Philly versus New York, the Sixers have an edge that will expire on Dec. 15 at the earliest: The Knicks will have a very hard time building an offer for Lillard in a two-team trade until all their big-money signings -- including Julius Randle on a new extension -- become trade eligible at various points beginning midseason," Lowe wrote. "Philly's offer is ready now."

Joining Sixers Makes More Sense For Damian Lillard

Damian Lillard passing the ball
Gettyimages | Ezra Shaw

If Lillard could control where he would play next, he would definitely prefer to join the Sixers over the Knicks. Compared to the Knicks, joining forces with Joel Embiid, Tobias Harris, Danny Green, and Seth Curry in the City of Brotherly Love would give Lillard a better chance of reaching the NBA Finals and capturing the Larry O'Brien Trophy next season.

Winning an NBA championship title would be good for Lillard's legacy. It would help him cement his status one of best point guards in league history.

