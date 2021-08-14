California Dad Matthew Taylor Coleman Reportedly Confesses To Killing His Kids Over QAnon Conspiracy Theory

California father Matthew Taylor Coleman has confessed to killing his two children over fears from the QAnon conspiracy theory, federal officials say.

As NBC News reported, the California surfing school owner was charged with murder in Mexico after the deaths of his 2-year-old son and 10-month-old daughter. The grisly case has attracted international attention and renewed focus on the baseless conspiracy theory claiming that former President Donald Trump was leading a secret campaign against satanic figures, a theory that has been backed by some top Republican figures.