Dolores Catania Talks 'Cringeworthy' Moments Of 'RHONJ' Season 12

Dolores Catania opened up about the upcoming 12th season of The Real Housewives of New Jersey during an appearance on RealiTea With Derek Z days ago.

In the midst of production on the Bravo reality series, Catania admitted that when it comes to what she and her cast mates, including Teresa Giudice, Melissa Gorga, Margaret Josephs, and Jennifer Aydin, have filmed so far, there have been some "cringeworthy" moments, as well as some surprises, that have taken place during filming on the new episodes.