Dolores Catania Talks 'Cringeworthy' Moments Of 'RHONJ' Season 12

Dolores Catania smiles in a metallic silver dress.
Shutterstock | 64736
Celebrities
Lindsay Cronin

Dolores Catania opened up about the upcoming 12th season of The Real Housewives of New Jersey during an appearance on RealiTea With Derek Z days ago.

In the midst of production on the Bravo reality series, Catania admitted that when it comes to what she and her cast mates, including Teresa Giudice, Melissa Gorga, Margaret Josephs, and Jennifer Aydin, have filmed so far, there have been some "cringeworthy" moments, as well as some surprises, that have taken place during filming on the new episodes.

Dolores Catania Says Storylines Will Shock 'RHONJ' Viewers

Dolores Catania wears a floral dress with tan wedges.
Gettyimages | Astrid Stawiarz

"There’s been some incidents that have happened that are definitely cringeworthy and there are things that happened that are going to be very big surprises," Catania shared with host Derek Zagami. "You know, there’s no storyline like, ‘Oh, I saw that coming.’"

Although Catania has said in the past that certain seasons would be the best, she has the same feeling in amid season 12.

"Once again, I’m going to say, 'We’ve already topped last year,' which was hard to do," she stated.

Dolores Catania Says The Pressure Is On

Dolores Catania wears an off-the-shoulder pink shirt.
Gettyimages | Rob Kim

"Every year on this show, and this will be my sixth, I’m like, ‘How are we going to beat [last] year?’" Dolores admitted. "And the pressure is on... and what’s going on in our lives... but I feel like because we’re very authentic and life unfolds that it just works out for us so I’m very proud of this year."

Continuing on, Catania told Zagami that she was on her way to film a scene for The Real Housewives of New Jersey and noted that she was anticipating major drama amongst her cast mates.

Dolores Catania Was Anticipating 'World War III'

Dolores Catania poses cheek-to-cheek with 'Trolls' character.
Gettyimages | Cindy Ord

"I’m actually on my way to a scene right now that I’m anticipating this… maybe you couldn’t anticipate storylines but I’m anticipating World War III right now," Catania shared. "I’m not kidding. I’m on my way to a scene that is going to be, God knows what…"

Back in June, a report from Hollywood Life revealed that ahead of production on season 12, which began that month, cast members were "surprised" to hear that Jennifer Aydin was asked to return to the show.

Dolores Catania Is The Unofficial 'Peace Maker'

Dolores Catania wears a black blazer with a
Gettyimages | Noam Galai

"Dolores is the peace maker and is friends with everybody so she’s tried to help fix things but it hasn’t worked,” the source shared. “This is where the drama will be picking up. The drama seems to be spilling over between the men, too, as Joe Gorga left Bill Aydin out of an upcoming event.”

The Real Housewives of New Jersey season 12 is expected to premiere on Bravo sometime later this year or early next year but a premiere date has not yet been set.

