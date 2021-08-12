Mike Lindell's Cyber Expert Admits There Is No Evidence Of Election Hacking

For months, My Pillow CEO Mike Lindell has been trying to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election and reinstate Donald Trump to the presidency.

This week, Lindell organized a symposium, promising to reveal irrefutable evidence that the 2020 race was rigged for now-President Joe Biden and the Democratic Party.

One of theories Lindell has pushed claims that China broke into U.S. election systems and switched votes from Trump to Biden.

A cyber expert on the "red team" hired by Lindell now admits there is no evidence the 2020 election was "hacked" by China.