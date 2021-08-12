Trending Stories
Famous Relationships

Kanye West's Penis Size Revealed By Kim Kardashian

Instagram Models

Demi Rose Stuns In Bikini Giving Her 'Life'

US Politics

Donald Trump Will Be Reinstated To Presidency This Year, Third Of Republicans Say In New Poll

Celebrities

Pete's Davidson's Penis Size Confirmed In A Tweet

Basketball

NBA Rumors: Blazers Could Get Pascal Siakam For Four Players & Two 1st-Rounders In Proposed Blockbuster

Celebrities

Is Rapper Kanye West Secretly Gay?

Mike Lindell's Cyber Expert Admits There Is No Evidence Of Election Hacking

My Pillow CEO Mike Lindell looks on.
Gettyimages | Drew Angerer
US Politics
Damir Mujezinovic

For months, My Pillow CEO Mike Lindell has been trying to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election and reinstate Donald Trump to the presidency.

This week, Lindell organized a symposium, promising to reveal irrefutable evidence that the 2020 race was rigged for now-President Joe Biden and the Democratic Party.

One of theories Lindell has pushed claims that China broke into U.S. election systems and switched votes from Trump to Biden.

A cyber expert on the "red team" hired by Lindell now admits there is no evidence the 2020 election was "hacked" by China.

No Evidence

Speaking with The Washington Times, cyber expert on Lindell's team Josh Merritt explained that the pillow magnate has no evidence China hacked the election.

Intercepted network data obtained by Lindell does not suggest that the Chinese government somehow tampered with voting machines and helped Biden win, according to Merritt.

"So our team said, we’re not going to say that this is legitimate if we don’t have confidence in the information," he stated.

"We were handed a turd. And I had to take that turd and turn it into a diamond. And that’s what I think we did."

Other Experts Agree

Cybersecurity expert J. Kirk Wiebe, a former senior National Security Agency analyst and whistleblower, agreed with Merritt, saying that Lindell has no evidence China hacked the election and switched votes from Trump to Biden.

The "scrolling text" Lindell shared with the public at his symposium, Wiebe said, did not contain data proving official Beijing interfered with the 2020 race to help Biden.

According to The Washington Times, other cyber experts at the event also "became frustrated late into the first day with not being provided with packet captures."

Bannon Described Lindell's Symposium As 'A Mistake'

Former White House Chief Strategist Steve Bannon also thinks Lindell's symposium was a bad idea.

Speaking on Real America's Voice, Bannon -- who also worked as Trump's campaign manager in 2016 -- described Lindell's efforts as a "mistake," per Newsweek.

"I think this is a mistake. I want to be brutally frank. I think there's so much work to get through the day...It's now time to really get to the details," Bannon said.

"You've laid a theory of the case that is very powerful but in laying that case out, you've got to bring the receipts," he added.

Some Republicans Think Trump Will Be Reinstated

Former President Donald Trump looks on.
Gettyimages | Brandon Bell

Even though there is absolutely no evidence Biden won thanks to fraud and irregularities, some Republicans think there is and believe Trump will be reinstated to the presidency at some point in the near future.

In a Politico/Morning Consult poll released earlier this week, almost a third of surveyed Republicans said they think it's likely Trump will be reinstated.

Nineteen percent of them described this possibility as "very likely" and another 10 percent as "somewhat likely."

Trump cannot be reinstated as commander-in-chief.

Latest Headlines

Eminem's Daughter Stuns In Bikini Top With Boots Surprise

August 12, 2021

Gymnast Olivia Dunne Impresses With Upside-Down Bikini Splits

August 12, 2021

Is Rapper Kanye West Secretly Gay?

August 12, 2021

Tom Brady’s Daily Health Regimen Will Shock You

August 12, 2021

Here's How To Watch 'The Conjuring 3: The Devil Made Me Do It'

August 12, 2021

Kelsea Ballerini Unbuttoned While Considering New Look

August 11, 2021
Entertainment
Movies Music Famous Relationships Celebrities TV
News & Politics
Business World News Crime Odd Human Interest US Politics Animal
Sports
Basketball Football Baseball Wrestling MMA Soccer Hockey
Health & Lifestyle
Fashion Shopping Family Religion BuzzWorthy Health LGBTQ Food & Dining Travel
Science & Tech
Gaming Gadgets Technology Science
INFO
About Contact Advertise on Inquisitr
CONNECT
Facebook Twitter
LEGAL
Terms Of Service Privacy Policy Spam Policy Copyright Policy RSS Terms Of Service Privacy Notice for Personal Data used for Interest-Based Advertising and Third-Party Marketing
ALL CONTENT © 2008 - 2021 THE INQUISITR.