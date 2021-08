Ben Simmons has scored big in his love life. The Philadelphia 76ers basketball player has been romantically linked to a number of gorgeous, famous women, including a certain member of the Kardashian-Jenner clan.

"The player shot his shot and didn't miss, contrary to what happens on the NBA court," quips Fadeaway World.

From models to athletes and musicians, the 25-year-old NBA star has an impressive gating resume. Check it out below.