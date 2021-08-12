Salma Hayek Stuns For Margaritas On The Beach

Salma Hayek has fans in a tailspin over a beachy photo that included the 54-year-old's family and friends. The MCU actress last night updated for her 18.5 million Instagram followers with a rare shot that included film director Alfonso Cuaron and his daughter, plus billionaire husband François-Henri Pinault's stunning daughter Mathilde.

Salma, known for her sense of humor, posted from a tropical beach bar where it looked like she was getting impatient over her margaritas order. See the photo and amusing caption below.